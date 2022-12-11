Liverpool face a challenge of holding onto Roberto Firmino, with Al-Nassr targeting the forward.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr are set to offer Roberto Firmino a lucrative package to move to the Middle East next summer, according to The Mirror. The Brazilian’s contract with Liverpool will expire at the end of the season.

Firmino has been a key part of the Reds’ attack since he joined the club from Hoffenheim seven years ago, scoring over 100 goals in 348 appearances for the Premier League side. Darwin Nunez’s big money move to Anfield in the summer left Firmino’s future at the club in doubt, however his brilliant start to the campaign that has seen him claim nine goals in all competitions has encouraged Liverpool to consider a new contract for the forward.

Advertisement

While reports claim that Firmino will be ordered a new deal by the Reds, Al-Nassr will look to snap him up on a pre-contract agreement before he commits to Liverpool. The Saudi Arabian club is known for splashing for the cash to bring some big stars to their country, with Cristiano Ronaldo most recently linked with a move that could reportedly see him earn a whopping £200m-per-year. There are also a number of well-known players that have signed for Al-Nassr, including Vincent Aboubakar, Luiz Gustavo and David Ospina.