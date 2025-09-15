Atletico Madrid could be without Julian Alvarez when they face Liverpool in the Champions League.

Liverpool turn their attention to the Champions League when they welcome Atletico Madrid to Anfield on Wednesday.

After the late drama in the 1-0 victory at Burnley, with Mo Salah scoring a stoppage-time penalty to ensure the Reds continued their 100 per cent start in the Premier League, their European campaign begins in earnest.

The league phase of the most famous club competition in the world starts this week and Liverpool will harbour ambitions of claiming the silverware for a seventh time in history. After losing on penalties to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 last season, the Reds head into the Champions League as one of the favourites.

They face an Atletico outfit who often punch above their weight and have very much established themselves as the third best team in Spain behind superpowers Barcelona and Real Madrid. Diego Simeone’s men have twice reached the final of the Champions League and knocked Liverpool out in the 2019-20 campaign,

Atletico injury concerns

Arne Slot’s side will hope to get off to a winning side as they aim to finish in the top eight of the league phase. And Atletico could be without ‘their best centre-back’ and ‘best striker’.

During a 2-0 win over Villarreal last Saturday, Simeone’s outfit’s maiden victory of the new campaign, they saw Julian Alvarez forced off at half-time. It was claimed that the striker, who fired 29 goals last season, was withdrawn as a precaution.

Meanwhile, defender David Hancko came off just seven minutes into a substitute cameo because of an ankle problem. Hancko joined Atletico for £25 million in the summer transfer window from Feyenoord, having been part of the squad that won the Eredivisie under Slot.

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Atletico are ‘on tenterhooks over the possibility that Alvarez and Hancko won't be available to face Liverpool’. The duo did not train yesterday and while they have yet to be ruled out ‘pessimism remains regarding their presence at Anfield’.

Nicolas Gonzalez scored on his debut for Atletico against Villarreal, having joined on loan from Juventus on summer transfer deadline day. The winger was also forced off but that was because of cramp and is expected to feature against Liverpool. Alex Baena (appendicitis) and Thiago Almada (muscle) will be absent.

Liverpool injury news

As things stand, Liverpool will be missing Curtis Jones as he was absent against Burnley. Alexis Mac Allister was substituted at half-time after being on the end of a rash challenge but Slot allayed fears over the midfielder. “He missed a lot of pre-season, so he is ready for one game a week, maybe [for] 70 to 90. He played 90 for Argentina and he was really tired after 70,” said Slot.

“He doesn’t have the right build-up towards playing three games a week for 90 minutes, so it was always sure today that I would take him off after 60 minutes for him to be able to be back on the pitch again on Wednesday and for him to be on Saturday back on the pitch again.

“I had already made one substitution in the first half, so if I then take him off at 60 minutes that would be my second one. If I then want to make [another on] 75 then in the end I can do nothing anymore.

“So, that combined with the fact the tackle was a tackle he felt – and I am not surprised by the fact he felt that tackle, by the way – it was a combination of both. He said it was fine and good enough to go on, although he limped a lot, so that was more his mentality I think than it was he could actually perform at his best for 15 minutes longer.

“So, the combination of him being injured and me not wanting to lose the second substitution after 60 minutes led to it – and us not playing so well, by the way. Bringing Dom [Szoboszlai] to the midfield, more players that can attack the box. So, a lot of arguments and [it was] partly tactical.”