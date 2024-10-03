TalkSPORT duo slam Liverpool for contract situation involving Mohamed Salah & Co
TalkSPORT duo Jason Cundy and Jamie O’Hara are both in absolute disbelief that Liverpool have not yet confirmed the new deals of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
All three players are into the final year of their deals and if the current situation stretches into January, they will be able to talk with any club they want over signing a pre-contract which would enable them to sign with another club for free in the summer.
Over the course of a few different weekends, the individuals have all spoken out having been quizzed on it by multiple media outlets - with Sky Sports directly asking both Van Dijk and Salah about their next steps. Salah spoke about it being his ‘last season’ while the Dutchman claimed he was happy and focused on the season while Alexander-Arnold also commented saying any ongoing conversations wouldn’t be made public.
On TalkSPORT’s radio show with former Premier League players Jason Cundy and Jamie O’Hara, the pair were in disbelief over the current contract situation. “Explain to me like a five-year-old why Liverpool have got themselves into a situation like this,” He debated with a caller.
“The Trent one amazes me,” Said O’Hara. “I can’t get my head around how someone of that quality, in his 20s, who is probably worth £100m or more. For him to go into January in three months time and he can literally go to Real Madrid, how much do you want for me?” The caller, a Liverpool fan, called it ‘absolutely criminal’.
“It’s almost happened by stealth - it’s creeped up on us. In three months time, Salah, Trent and Van Dijk can all talk to other clubs. It’s open season. I think in the next six to eight weeks, we’ll have a conversation where all three have signed. Going into December and none of them having signed - I don’t believe that’s going to happen.”
All three continue to be key starters on the pitch and Salah continues to go and break records and lead the team as he has done, from an attacking standpoint, from the very first game he played for the club in 2017. The ongoing saga will continue to rumble on in the background and dominate headlines until there is a conclusion.
