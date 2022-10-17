Liverpool have lost only one of their last 12 matches against West Ham.

Two first team players are set to return from injury for West Ham as they face Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

Defenders Craig Dawson and Kurt Zouma will be available for the trip to Anfield after missing the Irons’ clash with Southampton over the weekend, according to Ben Dinnery. Dawson was forced off in their Europa Conference League tie with Anderlecht with a dead leg, while Zouma had been struggling will illness but could return to the starting line-up.

Liverpool would have been confident of an enjoyable afternoon against David Moyes’ side if they were missing two of their key defenders, however recent results will still leave them convinced of another important three points on home turf.

The Reds have scored eight goals in their previous two matches in all competitions and claimed a surprise win over Man City on Sunday afternoon. However, their latest injury news isn’t quite as positive as West Ham’s.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be without Diogo Jota on Wednesday after he was stretchered off against City, with the Portugal forward potentially out for next month’s World Cup. Liverpool also remain without Luis Diaz, Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keit and Arthur Melo, while it is unclear when Ibrahima Konate will return.

