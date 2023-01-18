Liverpool’s 1-0 win saw young 18-year-old Bajcetic produce a mature, solid performance coming into Klopp’s midfield.

Former Liverpool players Luis Garcia and Jamie Carragher both praised the man of the match performance of 18-year-old midfielder Stefan Bajcetic following Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Wolves.

The Reds edged out the Midlands club in their FA Cup third round reply at Moleniux last night thanks to an early goal from another young starlet in Harvey Elliot, on a night where Jurgen Klopp’s men secured a much-needed win.

Advertisement

Starring in midfield was the Spaniard Bajcetic, in what was only his third start for the club, following two EFL Cup appearances earlier this season. In a team full of young talent, Bajcetic grabbed the opportunity with both hands and staked a claim to start against Chelsea in the Premier League at the weekend.

Given that Klopp’s midfield has been faltering all season long, this performance will give him a decision to make in the upcoming games, as his rival for the defensive midfield position in Fabinho has struggled for form so far this season.

Whilst he was one of Liverpool’s best performers, his efficient work may not hhave eye-catching but it was exactly the performance fans wanted to see, as he quietly went about his job taking the ball in pressurised situations and helped his team tick on the night.

Liverpool’s rising star Stefan Bajcetic

Advertisement

Advertisement

This was reflected in his statistics: he made three tackles, two interceptions, completed 100% of his dribbles, won five out of six ground duels and completed 71% of his 34 passes. He anchored the midfield with Thiago and Naby Keita and, once again, didn’t look out of place. In fact, he looked like seasoned professional.

Singing his praises were the two former Liverpool stars, with Garcia championing his fellow Spaniard on Twitter: “You will say that I’m saying this because he’s a Spanish player but...Bajcetic is showing credentials to be the present/future midfielder of LFC & Spain!!”. Whilst Carragher echoed that point with a short compliment: “Good win for Liverpool. 18yr old Stefan Bajcetic was outstanding.”

With Liverpool spending a hefty chunk of their January budget on forward Cody Gakpo, the opportunity to bring in a midfielder to help strengthen the side looks to have passed, meaning Klopp will have to seek solutions within his own squad.

Advertisement