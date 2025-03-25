Jodie Comer's award-winning one-woman show, Prima Facie, is coming to Liverpool in 2026 - learn how to get tickets for this powerful performance.

Jodie Comer’s Olivier and Tony award-winning performance in Suzie Miller’s gripping one-woman play is returning to theatres in UK and Ireland - and tickets go on sale this week.

The award-winning play deals with issues of sexual assault within the judicial system - raising questions about consent and where the burden of proof lies. Jodie Comer will join the one-person show for "one last time" to portray Tessa, a young barrister who defends men accused of rape until she is assaulted herself.

The 2026 tour will begin in Richmond and end in Comer’s hometown of Liverpool. Here is everything you need to know about bagging tickets for the fantastic show.

Prime Facie 2026 tour dates

Richmond - Richmond Theatre - January 23 and 24.

Dublin - Gaeity Theatre - January 27 to 31.

Edinburgh - Lyceum Theatre - February 3 to 7.

Cardiff - New Theatre - February 10 to 14.

York - Grand Opera House - February 17 to 21.

Bath - Theatre Royal - February 24 to 28.

Canterbury - Marlowe - March 3 to 7.

Birmingham - Rep - March 10 to 14.

Liverpool - Playhouse - March 17 to 21.

How to get tickets for the Prima Facie 2026 tour in Liverpool

The ticket sale for the Prima Facie tour begins at 10.00am on Tuesday, March 25, though most venues are limiting initial access to members-only or donors. Prima Facie advises you check your local venue for booking details.

Tickets for the Liverpool shows will go on general sale at midday on Thursday, March 27, with access available here.