On The Waterfront 2025: Cream Classical headline day 3 of Liverpool festival - lineup, stage times & tickets
Liverpool’s Pier Head will host an incredible show of clubland bangers this Saturday (June 21) as the huge On The Waterfront festival continues.
Cream Classical Ibiza will headline the third day of the event, accompanied by the 50-strong Kaleidoscope Orchestra and special guests Groove Armada, as well as other fantastic DJs.
The four-day music event is on until Sunday, June 22, with Sting headlining the final show.
Below is everything you need to know about the third day of the festival, including tickets, lineup, door times, stage timings and more.
Liverpool On The Waterfront 2025 headliners
- Thursday, June 19: The Wombats
- Friday, June 20: The Wolfe Tones
- Saturday, June 21: Cream Classical Ibiza
- Sunday, June 22: Sting
On The Waterfront Saturday (June 21) lineup
- Cream Classical Ibiza
- Groove Armada
- Todd Terry
- Tall Paul b2b Seb Fontaine
- Chicane
- Danny Rampling
- Rob Harnetty b2b Sean Hughes
On The Waterfront Saturday (June 21) door times
Doors 2.00pm. Curfew 11.00pm. Last entry is 5.00pm.
On The Waterfront Saturday (June 21) stage times
- Rob Harnetty b2b Sean Hughes - 2.00pm to 3.00pm
- Danny Rampling - 3.00pm to 4.00pm
- Chicane - 4.00pm to 5.15pm
- Groove Armada - 5.15pm to 6.30pm
- Tall Paul b2b Seb Fontaine - 6.30pm to 7.30pm
- Toddy Terry - 7.30pm to 8.30pm
- Cream Classical - 8.50pm to 11.00pm
What are the age restrictions for Saturday (June 21)?
Entry on Saturday is for ages 18 and over. Challenge 21 in operation please bring valid photo ID.
Are tickets available for On The Waterfront 2025?
Tickets are available here.
All tickets for On the Waterfront 2025 are digital/e-tickets. There will be no physical tickets posted out for this event. Further information can be found via the app - here.