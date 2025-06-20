Cream Classical Ibiza will headline the third day of Liverpool's Waterfront 2025 along with Kaleidoscope Orchestra and Groove Armada. Discover the full lineup, stage times, and ticket info.

Liverpool’s Pier Head will host an incredible show of clubland bangers this Saturday (June 21) as the huge On The Waterfront festival continues.

Cream Classical Ibiza will headline the third day of the event, accompanied by the 50-strong Kaleidoscope Orchestra and special guests Groove Armada, as well as other fantastic DJs.

The four-day music event is on until Sunday, June 22, with Sting headlining the final show.

Below is everything you need to know about the third day of the festival, including tickets, lineup, door times, stage timings and more.

Cream Classical at On The Waterfront festival. | On The Waterfront

Liverpool On The Waterfront 2025 headliners

Thursday, June 19: The Wombats

Friday, June 20: The Wolfe Tones

Saturday, June 21: Cream Classical Ibiza

Sunday, June 22: Sting

On The Waterfront Saturday (June 21) lineup

Cream Classical Ibiza

Groove Armada

Todd Terry

Tall Paul b2b Seb Fontaine

Chicane

Danny Rampling

Rob Harnetty b2b Sean Hughes

Big Top Thursday headliners

On The Waterfront Saturday (June 21) door times

Doors 2.00pm. Curfew 11.00pm. Last entry is 5.00pm.

On The Waterfront Saturday (June 21) stage times

Rob Harnetty b2b Sean Hughes - 2.00pm to 3.00pm

Danny Rampling - 3.00pm to 4.00pm

Chicane - 4.00pm to 5.15pm

Groove Armada - 5.15pm to 6.30pm

Tall Paul b2b Seb Fontaine - 6.30pm to 7.30pm

Toddy Terry - 7.30pm to 8.30pm

Cream Classical - 8.50pm to 11.00pm

What are the age restrictions for Saturday (June 21)?

Entry on Saturday is for ages 18 and over. Challenge 21 in operation please bring valid photo ID.

Are tickets available for On The Waterfront 2025?

Tickets are available here.

All tickets for On the Waterfront 2025 are digital/e-tickets. There will be no physical tickets posted out for this event. Further information can be found via the app - here.