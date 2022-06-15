Africa Oyé returns to Sefton Park, Singin’ in the Rain at The Empire, Craft Beer Expo 2022 in the Baltic Triangle, Sandi Toksvig at The Liverpool Philharmonic, Gladys Knight at the M&S Bank Arena and much more...

There’s a heatwave - what more do you need to get out there and enjoy the city. Here’s a selection of activities on offer for the weekend June 17 to June 19 and beyond.

Africa Oyé - Sefton Park

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday and Sunday, June 18-19, Sefton Park will once again be taken over by the music and culture of Africa and the Diaspora for two days. The free festival, which will once again showcase local Liverpool talent, will also have free family workshops all weekend. This year sees Africa Oyé celebrate its 30th anniversary as an organisation with a programme of events surrounding the milestone festival.

Sandi Toksvig - Liverpool Philharmonic

Sandi Toksvig wins the Media Personality award at the DIVA Awards 2022. Image: Nicky J Sims/Getty Images for DI

Comedian, broadcaster, writer and campaigner Sandi Toksvig is coming to the Liverpool Philharmonic on Saturday, June 18, with her brand-new show, Next Slide Please. Sandi will explore reasons to be cheerful after many long months of the pandemic. Expect fascinatingly funny facts, silly jokes and a quick-fire Q&A. (Don’t expect handstands, ministerial behaviour or impressions of Chris Whitty).

Craft Beer Expo 2022 - Baltic Triangle

Attracting hundreds of beer lovers from across Liverpool and nearby towns and cities, this year’s festival is not only totally outdoors but boasts a line-up featuring some of the best bars, food, music and beer on offer. It is based on the site of Black Lodge Brewery situated within Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle. Some of this year’s festival will also be hosted at Sub Rosa - an outdoor hidden bar in the city. It runs from Thursday, June 16, to Saturday, June 18.

Singin’ in the Rain - Liverpool Empire

Singin' in the Rain heads to the Liverpool Empire from Monday 20th to Saturday 25 June. Journey back to the glamour of Hollywood during the roaring 20s. High-energy choreography and a set design with over 14,000 litres of water on stage every night combined with a toe-tapping soundtrack. Starring Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton as Cosmo Brown.

Father’s Day bottomless beer - The Florist

The Florist Sunday roasts. Photo: Jack Kirwin -JK Photography

It’s Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19, and The Florist has a special offer for all dads, who will get an endless supply of house beer throughout your booking for just £10 when he orders Brunch or a Sunday Roast. Choose from the restaurant’s brand-new Brunch menu which launched earlier this month. Or, let him enjoy his nice cold pints with The Florist’s Sunday Roast, a family-style sharing concept.

Gladys Knight - M&S Bank Arena

American singer & songwriter Gladys Knight performs on stage. Image: Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Gladys Knight is coming to the M&S Bank Arena on Wednesday, June 22. Gladys is one of the greatest singerss of her generation. Since she began her career in the 1950s performing with The Pips, the seven-time Grammy-winning singer has recorded more than 40 albums. Known for her collection of classic hits such as Midnight Train To Georgia, Licence To Kill, and You're The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me. Gladys Knight has been honoured with the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame; a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has dozens of TV, film and theatre credits.

Clean Air Day ride along - Sefton Park

The Voiager 5 e-scooter in use in Liverpool.

Voi e-scooters, national inclusive cycling charity, Wheels for All and Clean Cities Campaign, which campaigns for the zero-emission mobility, are coming together to celebrate Clean Air Day with a ride-along event, taking place on Thursday 16 June at Liverpool’s iconic Palm House in Sefton Park. According to the World Health Organisation and the UK government, air pollution is the largest environmental health risk communities face today, as it kills up to 36,000 people in the UK every year. The problem that can be tackled by replacing short car rides with active and greener modes of transport. New Voi riders offered 15 mins of free rides to celebrate Clean Air Day.

The George Harrison Story - Epstein Theatre

Beatles guitarist and singer George Harrison. Image: Fox Photos/Getty Images

Something about George: The George Harrison Story is coming to The Epstein Theatre on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 June. It tells the truly remarkable tale of one of music’s most understated stars. Featuring beautiful songs like My Sweet Lord, Something, and Handle With Care, the show includes incredible solo material and music from rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest supergroup. From heartbreak to hedonism and songwriting to success, Something About George will show you a life that was anything but quiet. It stars actor and musician Daniel Taylor.

David Bowie World Fan Convention - St George’s Hall

David Bowie. Image: Moonage Daydream documentary

Sound City and David Bowie Glamour presents the David Bowie World Fan Convention! Coming to venues across Liverpool from 17-19 June, over the 50th Anniversary weekend of the release of Ziggy Stardust, an all-star line-up of David Bowie’s closest friends and collaborators come together exclusively to celebrate the Man Who Fell To Earth. Taking place in Liverpool’s iconic St Georges Hall, the weekend culminates in the Bowie Ball.

The Tudors: Passion, Power and Politics - Walker Art Gallery

A woman views the art works on display at Liverpool’s Walker Art Gallery. Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Discover the conflict, scandal, and secrets at The Tudors: Passion, Power and Politics at The Walker Art Gallery. Featuring around one hundred objects with almost seventy works from the National Portrait Gallery. It is the first time such a significant number of these renowned portraits have been lent for exhibition. Presenting Henry VII, Henry VIII, Edward VI, Mary I and Elizabeth I, some of the most familiar figures from English history and instantly recognisable in the portraits that have preserved their likenesses for five hundred years. That runs until Monday August 29.

Radical Landscapes - Tate Liverpool

Tate Liverpool’s latest exhibition looks at climate emergency, activism and trespass. Radical Landscapes is a collection of over 150 paintings, sculptures, photographs, and films, taking a fresh look at the British Landscape and the art it inspires. Ruth Ewan’s Back to the Fields, brings live plants and trees into the heart of the exhibition. That’s open now and runs right through until September 4.

Read More New Tate Liverpool exhibition Radical Landscapes explores climate emergency

Kunichika: Japanese prints - Lady Lever

Kunichika Japanese prints exhibition. Image: National Museums Liverpool, courtesy of Frank Milner