Jurgen Klopp is aiming to beat Brighton for the first time in the Roberto De Zerbi era

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool and Brighton will both hope to get back to winning ways in this weekend’s Premier League clash. The Reds have kicked off the season in excellent form and have won five of their opening seven matches in the league - beating the likes of Bournemouth, Newcastle, West Ham, Aston Villa and Wolves.

But their unbeaten start came to an end in controversial circumstances when they were beaten 2-1 by Tottenham in a game which was largely overshadowed by refereeing controversy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp’s men have responded strongly with a Europa League victory in midweek but attention now returns to the Premier League as they look to rejuvenate their title push ahead of the international break. Here we take a look ahead to the game between Liverpool and Brighton and how you can watch it on TV.

Most Popular

When do Liverpool play Brighton?

Liverpool have started their season in strong form. (Getty Images)

Liverpool will travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton on Sunday 8 October. The fixture comes almost a year on for Roberto De Zerbi’s first game in the Brighton dugout in September 2022 when the two sides shared a point in an entertaining 3-3 draw.

Since that game the Italian has enjoyed two successful home clashes against Liverpool beating them 3-0 in the Premier League and 2-1 in the FA Cup. Liverpool are yet to beat Brighton in the De Zerbi era and their last win against The Seagulls was a 2-0 win in March 2022 with Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah grabbing the goals.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton?

Liverpool and Brighton are two of the high-flying teams in the early weeks of the season and the fixture has been selected for TV coverage. The Premier League clash will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event as part of Super Sunday. Build up to the game begins at 1pm and the game kicks off an hour later at 2pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool fans will likely keep an eye on the title clash between Arsenal and Man City directly after as the Reds look to pile pressure on both teams. Those wishing to stream the game can follow all of the action through SkyGo and the app can be downloaded on a mobile phone or electronic device.

Team news

Liverpool are without the suspended pair of Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota who were both sent off during the defeat to Tottenham. The Reds will also miss Cody Gakpo who sustained a knee injury in the defeat, he joins Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago on the sidelines.