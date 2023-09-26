Liverpool are aiming to win the Carabao Cup for the 10th time in their history

Liverpool have started the season in excellent form after a summer of transition in midfield and they have won five and drawn one of their opening six league matches.

The Foxes also enter the game full of confidence and they have won seven of their opening eight league games with just one defeat as they aim to bounce back to the Premier League after last year’s shock relegation.

Leicester enjoyed FA Cup success back in 2021 but their last Carabao Cup triumph came in 2000 under the guidance of Martin O’Neil.

The game is likely to attract intrigue from fans around the world as Liverpool aim to put on an impressive display in front of the Anfield faithful.

But when is Liverpool vs Leicester City and is the game televised? Here’s all you need to know.

When is Liverpool vs Leicester City?

Liverpool host Leicester City at Anfield on Wednesday 27 September.

Jurgen Klopp is hoping to extend his good record against Leicester after back-to-back victories in the league last season.

The most recent of those was a 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium with Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold getting on the scoresheet.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester City?

Liverpool’s clash with Leicester City will not be shown on TV in the UK and Sky Sports has instead opted to show Newcastle’s game against league leaders Manchester City.

Highlights of the contest will be available at full time on Sky Sports’ YouTube and Twitter channels, while ITV1 will also broadcast a highlights show at 12.05am on Thursday 28 September.

Liverpool vs Leicester team news

Liverpool are expected to make a few changes to their team for the upcoming clash with Leicester as Klopp looks to manage the demands of domestic and European football.

Harvey Elliot, Waturu Endo and Stefan Bajcetic are all names in the frame for a starting spot, along with Ibrahima Konate. The Reds will be without both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago for the clash.