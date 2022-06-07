The latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours involves Manchester United ahead of the summer.

Liverpool transfer target Darwin Nunez is said to be ‘intrigued’ by the prospect of working under Erik ten Hag at Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The Uruguayan striker has been in prolific form this season after hitting 34 goals in 41 games in all competitions for Portuguese giants Benfica.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That outstanding performance in front of goal has brought him to the attention of a number of clubs around Europe with the likes of Paris Saint Germain, Atletico Madrid and Newcastle United all said to be showing an interest in his services.

Jurgen Klopp is also reportedly keen on adding the forward to his squad as speculation over Mo Salah and Sadio Mane’s future at Anfield continues to dominate the headlines.

However, the iNews have reported Nunez is showing some interest in Ten Hag’s move to Old Trafford and ‘preliminary talks’ have taken place with a valuation between ‘£60million to £100million’.

The report quotes a recruitment specialist, who believes there are still some concerns over how the striker could cope in the Premier League.

“His profile is perfect for the Premier League and he has Champions League experience but there are a few aspects of his game that need honing – and the biggest question mark is whether he’ll be able to cope with the intensity of a Premier League season.

“The sort of money being asked for him is huge and no club wants to do what Arsenal did with Nicolas Pepe, grossly over paying for someone because of the hype around the number of clubs interested in him.”

The report also suggests a number of clubs in the market for a forward are waiting to see if Liverpool ‘blink’ over the future of key duo Mane and Salah.