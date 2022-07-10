Tripadvisor ranked the best hotels to stay in while visiting Liverpool.

Liverpool has so much to offer to both locals and tourists and there’s a busy calendar of events taking lace across the region in the coming months.

With vibrant attractions such as the Royal Albert Dock and the Aintree Racecourse in addition to serving as the home of two Premier League football teams and the Beatles, there is a whole host of fun to be had.

Whether you are looking for a place to stay while visiting the city, or looking for a staycation in the heart of Liverpool, these are some of the best hotels, according to Tripadvisor:

The Resident Hotel in Liverpool is the top ranked place to stay by TripAdvisor (Pic: TripAdvisor)

Claiming Tripadvisor’s top rated hotel in Liverpool is Seel Street’s The Resident.

The boutique hotel offers a unique combination of comfort, design and service and is a short walk to the Ropewalks, Liverpool city centre’s design quarter for £66 a night.

Complemented by the rustic brick exterior, the trendy and modern rooms come with a mini kitchen, free wifi and free music on HDTVs.

Without a bar and restaurant, The Resident provides discounts at some of the city’s best eateries.

According to the travel company site, Quest Liverpool City Centre brings “a new standard of apartment hotels to the United Kingdom.”

Positioned in the heart of the city centre, guests can expect fast and easy access to the local attractions and businesses.

Studio apartments are available in the city at Quest Hotel (Pic: TripAdvisor)

Property amenities include a fitness centre, meeting rooms and a business centre on top of excellent room facilities.

The 5-star rated hotel offers choice and convenience for guests at a rate of £60 per night.

Located in Keel Wharf and the Royal Albert Docks, these comfortable and fully equipped apartments and suites suit the Liverpool traveller.

From £65 a night, guests can utilise the fitness centre, the taxi service or even take a 20-minute stroll to the Liverpool Lime Street train station to adventure further afield.

With 45 restaurants nearby and 42 attractions, Staybridge Suites are up in Tripadvisor’s top three for Liverpool hotels.

Dixie Dean is named after the famous Everton player of the same name (Pic: TripAdvisor/Caren A)

The charming centrally located Dixie Dean hotel gives guests the chance to relax and explore the city for £72 a night, according to Tripadvisor.

Not only can visitors relax in the luxury of the Grade II listed building, they will be checking into a unique hotel dedicated to Everton football legend, William Ralph ‘Dixie’ Dean.

A bar and lounge are situated within the Dixie Dean, but guests will also have access to over 250 restaurants nearby.

The stunning boutique rooms have been awarded a 10/10 for walking convenience to explore Liverpool as well.

With a beach, free parking and banquet room available, The Royal Hotel is perfect for visitors.

For £83 a night, you can expect the option of room service while overlooking the Mersey Estuary and the Marine Gardens.

This fine Grade II listed building dates back to 1815, but still retains the elegance and class of the era.

Tripadvisor states that guests can hop in a taxi to Anfield Stadium, Aintree Racecourse or the Liverpool docks and airport, which are all within a 10-minute drive.

Signature Living is renowned for the best party accommodation in Liverpool - whether it be hen dos, birthday parties or special events.

Guests can choose from a range of party rooms in the Stanley Street hotel, which offers flexible and spacious accommodation before hitting the town.

With a hot tub, nightclub and bar on site, Signature Living is perfect for large or small groups, all being spoilt for choice.

Signature Living has individually designed rooms such as Sex and the City (Pic: TripAdvisor)

“The perfect base” for Liverpudlian visitors can be found in Tripadvisor’s Premier Inn, located on Lime Street.

Liverpool Lime Street Station is right on your doorstep as well as St John’s Shopping Centre being a short walk away from this fantastic franchise.

There are over 370 restaurants in the proximity of the Premier Inn, according to Tripadvisor, and nearby attractions including the Gin Journey, the Beatles Magical Mystery Tour or the Epstein Theatre - perfect for all ages.

A hotel best seller on Tripadvisor is the Pullman Liverpool in Kings Dock, which goes for around £80 a night.

For that price, guests can look forward to fantastic access to the surrounding attractions such as the M&S Bank Arena or the Liverpool and Everton football clubs.

It is perfect for business or leisure - you can relax in style in the elegant hotel or book for the conference centres, with an extra event space overlooking the Royal Albert Dock.

The Baltic hotel is among the top 12 hotels in Liverpool (Pic: TripAdvisor/Sean Nordbo)

Guests are encouraged to book now for The Baltic, where “a colourful retreat” awaits, their website states.

This trendy and modern hotel, situated on Jamaica Street, is in the top 10 of Liverpool’s best hotels, perfect for the energetic guests looking to explore the city.

Escape rooms, bars and museums are in close proximity to The Baltic, going for nearly £100 a night.

Although it is on the pricier side, guests can enjoy the hotel’s features such as a bar and a restaurant with live music and events lined up throughout 2022.

As one of the 2022 Traveller Choice hotels, the Ibis Styles Liverpool Centre Dale Street, Cavern Quarter Hotel is one to look out for when booking.

The pet friendly hotel is set in the commercial district of Liverpool, just a few minutes from the main sites of the city.

Each of the 123 bedrooms has free wifi and are individually designed, for £62 a night.

Free breakfast and 24 hour check in complete the number 10 hotel on Tripadvisor.

City-wide attractions are accessible via Ibis hotels (Pic: Tripadvisor)

Hope Street Hotel is the ultimate family-friendly hotel with children’s amenities on site, and pets allowed.

The 4-star boutique hotel offers a unique and cool style, right in the middle of a cultural and fashionable neighbourhood.

While you can explore the vibrant city of Liverpool, you can be transported to Italy in the hotel’s brand new restaurant, 1931 or in their award-winning eatery The London Carriage Works.

Rounding out the top 12 on Tripadvisor is the lovely Throstles Nest hotel in the residential area on Scotland Road.

Excellent customer service and cleanliness can be expected at the charming hotel, which is in the suburbs of the city.