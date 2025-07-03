We're heartbroken by Diogo Jota's tragic death says Liverpool region mayor
The Mayor of the Liverpool City Region has paid tribute to Liverpool FC star Diogo Jota was has sadly died.
The Reds’ forward was killed following a car accident in Spain, alongside his brother Andre Silva.
In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Mayor Rotheram - who is an avid Liverpool fan and Hillsborough campaigner - said: “All of us here in the city region are heartbroken by this news. Our thoughts remain with Diogo's family and loved ones during this tragic time.”
Local police said that Jota and his brother died at 3.00am local time in Spain. According to the BBC, Spain's Guardia Civil said the car left the road due to a tyre blow out while overtaking another car, before setting on fire.
The accident happened just two weeks after Jota married Rute Cardoso on June 22. The couple shared three children together and their youngest was born in November 2024.
Out of respect for Jota and his brother, the Union Flag outside Liverpool Town Hall is being flown at half mast.
