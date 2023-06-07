Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy

Abbey Clancy and her husband, Peter Crouch , have revealed their differing attitudes when it comes to parenting. The Liverpool -born model and television personality, 37, and former footballer are parents to four children - Sophia, Liberty, Johnny, and Jack.

In this week’s episode of The Therapy Crouch , the couple, who have been together since 2006, spoke about how they like to parent their children. Abbey and Peter often share details of their relationship on the podcast and also give advice to listeners. The conversation started with Abbey revealing that the children don’t take any notice of their discipline.

Abbey said: “My kids are so well behaved, but I think because we are so close with them, any form of discipline or rules, they just don’t take a blind bit of notice to me. Peter replied: “I think the way you do it could be better. If you constantly shout or tell them off, they are going to end up not listening. Abbey hit back: “You don’t hear, ‘Come on guys, let’s do your homework’.” Peter quipped: “never heard that”.

The mum-of-four admitted that she does not want to be the parent that nags her children to do their homework but fears her children will not be as eager to try at school due to having famous parents. She claimed that Peter has a more relaxed attitude to learning and allows the kids to play in the garden instead of doing work. Abbey said: “It’s calmer, but it’s not helpful. I actually think because you were pushed so much as a child, you’ve completely gone the other way. You’re more relaxed.”