Abbey and Peter host The Therapy Crouch podcast which sees them discuss their relationship.

Kian Rains
By Kian Rains
Published 30th May 2023, 16:54 BST
Peter Crouch and Abbey ClancyPeter Crouch and Abbey Clancy
Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy

Abbey Clancy was left cringing at her husband Peter Crouch after he tried to impress her with a string of pick up lines. The Liverpool-born model, 37, and the former England and Liverpool striker, 47, were discussing dates during their The Therapy Crouch podcast - which sees them openly talk about their relationship.

The couple, who have been married for 12 years, gave advice to a listener who was nervous about asking a woman out on a date. As they began talking about conversation starters, Peter could not contain his laughter as he dropped several pick up lines.

Peter said: “What would you do if I walked over to you and I said, ‘Can you catch? because there are two balls coming your way’”. An unimpressed Abbey quipped: “I can’t catch so I’d be like ‘No I can’t’”. Peter then tried his next line, saying: "I’m here, where are your other two wishes?". Abbey bemoaned: “Oh my god, no cause that’s not even funny that one”.

The footballer fired back: "Are you tired? Cause you’ve been running through my mind all night". He proceeded with: "Did it hurt? when you fell from heaven". Abbey smirked and replied: "I’d be like ‘No, but does this hurt?’" as she mimicked punching him. Peter continued: “Do you like raisins? How about a date?”.

During a recent podcast episode, Abbey revealed the underwhelming moment Peter had asked her to move in with him. She explained how the former footballer told her she “may as well” move in with him after they had been together for a while.

Abbey said: “I don’t ever want you to start a sentence to me with ‘you may as well’ because you did that when we moved in together ‘you may as well move in, you may as well come up’... it means I don’t really want you to but okay just come then.” Confessing she was correct, Peter replied: “Hmm, well I’m glad you’ve got it.”

The pair met in a bar in Liverpool and started dating in 2006. They tied the knot at the Stapleford Park Hotel in Leicestershire in 2011, two years after announcing their engagement. The couple have four children - Sophia, Liberty, Johnny and Jack.

