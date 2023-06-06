Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy

Abbey Clancy has poked fun at her husband, Peter Crouch , for laughing too loudly during a recent comedy show they attended. The model and TV personality, 37, from Liverpool , and her former footballer husband went to see stand-up comedian Mickey Flanagan over the weekend. They shared their experience with listeners on their Therapy Crouch podcast .

However, Abbey was left less than impressed at her husband during the evening out and slammed him for his reaction to the show. She accused him of trying to "upstage" Mickey Flanagan in front of their friends.

Peter said: “We had a great Friday night, didn’t we? We went to see Mickey Flanagan. I enjoyed myself!" Abbey quipped back: “Well, you had a better Friday night than me! It’s just really annoying. I wasn’t feeling too well.” Peter joked: “Didn’t we just know it! Do you know what my crime was? Laughing at a comedy show! Laughing too much!”

Abbey explained: “You were just like, ‘I’m at a comedy show, so I’m going to try and upstage Mickey Flanagan to our own friends.” Peter added: “The show was incredible. We went to see Mickey. I was totally fine beforehand with Ab. We sat in silence and watched the show, and then I was in trouble after it. I hadn’t even spoken! It was one of the most baffling experiences of my life!” Abbey interjected: “But all of the gags about how unhappy he was in his relationship, you couldn’t stop laughing at them as if you were like ‘Oh my God, that’s me! That’s my life!’”