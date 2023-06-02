The model flaunted her abs as she posed in a bikini on her summer getaway.

Abbey looked sensational in a nude crochet bikini with floral detailing. (Picture: Instagram/@abbeyclancy)

Abbey Clancy has shown off her incredible tanned physique in a two-piece bikini while on holiday. The Liverpool -born model, 37, took to Instagram on Thursday (1 June) to share a sped-up clip of herself posing with her 688,000 followers.

Abbey looked sensational in a nude crochet bikini with floral detailing as she flaunted her abs. The model has jetted away on holiday and showed off her tan after relaxing in the sunshine. She captioned the post: “Like my tan?”

Earlier this month, the model sizzled in Victoria’s Secret lingerie for a new campaign as the brand launched its new logo collection. She showcased her toned figure and slender legs, while wearing a bralette and matching knickers with the brand’s logo along the bottom strap. The blonde beauty displayed a selection of different poses in the series of black-and-white photos.

It was recently announced that Abbey has landed her own show with ITV. The 37-year-old, who is married to former England and Liverpool footballer Peter Crouch , will front the new six-part series Abbey Clancy’s Celebrity Homes.

The ITVX and ITVBe production will see Abbey visit the homes of the rich and famous and delve into the inspirations behind their interior designs. According to ITV, viewers will hear the personal stories behind the featured celebs’ treasured possessions and "gain a rare insight into their personal lives in this warm, fun and revealing series”.