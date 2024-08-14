Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Passengers were shouting ‘off’ and hurling insults during the incident.

A disabled pensioner says she is ‘terrified’ to fly after being told she had to ‘get off’ a Ryanair plane over ‘explosion’ fears. Susan Alty, 69, was flying from Paphos International Airport in Cyprus to Liverpool John Lennon Airport with her son on July 4, when she was told her mobility scooter could ‘explode’ mid-air.

Susan said that prior to boarding she was told her scooter needed to be checked and, after an hour, she was allowed to board the Ryanair plane. "Airport staff told me my scooter was 300 watts but I kept saying how it was only 34.1 watts and showed them proof. They then worked it out and said we could go through to the plane and were waiting for the doors to close,” she explained.

But, the retired social worker from Chorley said that after getting on the plane, a member of airport staff boarded and said it couldn't take off while her scooter was on board. Ryanair said the lithium battery wattage exceeded the safety specifications - and Susan claims she was told it could explode mid-flight.

Despite having no problems with the mobility aid on her outbound flight, on May 16, Susan was told she had to leave the scooter behind or ‘get off’ the plane.

"He came running up and asked if the mobility scooter was mine, he raised his voice and said he was not going to put the flight at risk,” she said. "I told him that the scooter is fine and safe to fly but he told me he didn't believe me. He said he was responsible for everyone's safety on board and told me I was putting everyone at risk. He told me if I don't like it I can get off the flight."

Worried Susan got up and started walking down the plane with her son when she claims passengers started chanting 'off' and calling her a b*tch. She said: "My son asked the cabin crew what was going on and they said it had nothing to do with them.”

As Susan and her son were about to exit the plane, another member of staff told her she could stay on the plane but the captain had decided he would not take off with the scooter on board.

After leaving the scooter behind and managing to get home, Susan waited over three weeks for her mobility vehicle to be returned to her and said the situation has made her afraid to fly. She said: "I am terrified to fly now. I love that scooter as it makes me totally independent. I have travelled the world with it and never had an issue. I got the scooter back 23 days after I left Paphos and I couldn't leave the house the whole time."

Susan said her scooter ended up being brought back from Paphos on a passenger plane, leaving her confused as to why it was not allowed on the original flight.

Discussing the incident, a spokesperson for Ryanair, said: "Ryanair could not accommodate this passenger’s mobility scooter on her flight from Paphos to Liverpool (4 July), as the scooter’s lithium battery wattage exceeded the safety specifications for carriage. Passengers agree to Ryanair’s terms and conditions at the time of purchase and this passenger received four emails clearly outlining these requirements explaining the specifications required for travel.”