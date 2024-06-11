Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With around 53,000 tickets sold each night, thousands of people are expected to visit Liverpool over the three days of concerts.

Merseyside Police has issued advice ahead of three nights of Taylor Swift mayhem in Liverpool.

The city is set to welcome the international award-winning singer songwriter this week, as she performs to thousands of fans at Anfield Stadium. The American musician is bringing her sell-out The Eras Tour to the UK and is performing three concerts in Liverpool from Thursday June 13 to Saturday June 15, with Paramore as the supporting act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With around 53,000 tickets sold each night, thousands of people are expected to visit Liverpool over the three days, and a series of events are being held in the city centre, including an impressive Taylor Town art trail.

Merseyside Police says ‘public safety’ is its ‘main priority’ and it has been working close with Liverpool Football Club and Liverpool City Council ‘for months’ to assist in planning for the concerts.

Taylor Swift is performing in Liverpool this week. Images via Getty. | Getty

Chief Superintendent Zoe Thornton, in charge of the policing operation, said: “This latest large-scale concert follows on from Liverpool hosting many other major events where thousands of people visit the city and are always given a warm welcome.

“We are anticipating high volumes of people travelling to the city each day and I must ask for the safety of everyone that only those who have a concert ticket should travel to the stadium.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force will deploy officers around Anfield and the city centre and say the public ‘should not be alarmed’ by their presence. There will also be a mobile police station in nearby Stanley Park. A number of road closures will be in place from midday on each of the three days so concert-goers are asked to plan journeys in advance and use public transport to ease congestion.

Chief Superintendent Thornton is also urging Swift fans to only purchase tickets from official sellers, noting: “Please do not be tempted to buy from unauthorised sellers as they could be fake.”