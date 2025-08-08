Trains, buses, ferries and walking are just some of the ways Evertonians can make their way to the club’s landmark new home for its final test event.

Today marks the first official men’s home game away from Goodison Park in 133 years as the Blues welcome AS Roma for their pre-season curtain raiser at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

It will also be the first time the 52,769-seater venue will be operating at near full capacity with tens of thousands of supporters expected to make use of the region’s transport network. While many are expected to use Sandhills station as the nearest Merseyrail stop, a variety of other services are being laid on for fans.

There are plenty of ways for fans to get to Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

This afternoon’s match against Roma and subsequent legends fixture mark the final test for the new stadium before the club’s first Premier League game at their new home on the banks of the Mersey on August 24. Those attending the matches are advised to plan ahead and think about the best mode of travel for them as they get used to a new matchday routine.

A transport working group, chaired by Everton, alongside representatives from Liverpool Council, Merseytravel, Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Region Combined Authority has come together to plan services that make getting to and from the stadium as smooth and hassle free as possible. Transport providers will share up to the minute information on services throughout the day.

TRAINS

As the closest location, Sandhills will serve as the main hub for matchday travel. As the LDRS revealed last week, a new second entrance and pedestrian footbridge at the station has been constructed and will be open for the event to help manage the expected large crowds.

A 15-minute service will operate on the Southport, Ormskirk, Hunts Cross, and Headbolt Lane lines before and after the event. All available four and eight-car trains will be in service to support increased demand.

Customers travelling on the Southport line will notice changes to the arrival and departure times of services. A revised timetable will also be in place for customers travelling to or from Cressington station.

Those travelling to the match are strongly encouraged to use the Merseyrail journey planner via the website or app to check updated train times and plan their journey. Moorfields and Bank Hall stations are also within a 25 walk of the stadium and offer alternatives to avoid congestion at Sandhills.

Both stations will also be used as part of Merseyrail’s contingency plans, should disruption occur at Sandhills station during the event. Wirral line services will run to a normal timetable, with additional services supporting the usual 30-minute frequency from 7.30pm onwards.

Those using Moorfields to get to and from the match should be advised the Old Hall Street entrance will be open from 11am to 9pm.

BUSES

Alongside scheduled regular bus routes which drop-off a short walk to the stadium, an increased number of shuttle buses will operate before and after the matches from Liverpool city centre, Bootle and Kirkby bus stations – with park and ride options available at all locations. A total of four commercially operated shuttle buses will be laid on, running from midday and then after the football ends, but not during the games.

These include:

918 Service from / to Kirkby [Stagecoach] – TimetabledKirkby pick up and drop off: Kirkby Bus Station, Stand 1Stadium drop off – Great Howard Street at Blackstone StreetStadium pick up – Great Howard Street at Blackstone Street

919 Service from / to Commutation Row (Close to Lime Street) [Stagecoach] – Every 10 minsCity Centre pick up & drop off: Commutation RowStadium drop off – Great Howard Street at Blackstone StreetStadium pick up – Great Howard Street at Bentinck Street

929 Service from / to Liverpool One Bus Station [Arriva] – Every 10 minsCity Centre pick up and drop off: Liverpool One Bus Station (Stand 4/5)Stadium drop off – Great Howard Street at Blackstone StreetStadium pick up – Great Howard Street, north of Denbigh Street

939 Service from / to Bootle Strand Bus Station [Arriva and Stagecoach]Bootle pick up and drop off: Bootle Bus Station, Washington Parade (Strand Shopping Centre)Stadium drop off – Great Howard Street at Wellington Employment Park, north of Blackstone StreetStadium pick up – Derby Road, north of Boundary Street

There are a number of commercial bus services that serve the area near to the stadium including 54 / 54A, 56, 58 / 58A, mainly along Vauxhall Road.

Stanley Road:X2 service From/to Preston/Southport – Queen Square Bus Station (Stagecoach) – up to two buses an hour. Pick Up/Drop Off Stanley Road/Scotland Road.47 service From/to Southport – Queen Square Bus Station (Arriva) – up to two buses an hour. Pick Up/Drop Off Stanley Road/Scotland Road.52/52A service From/to Netherton/Old Roan – Liverpool. Sir Thomas Street (Arriva) – up to five buses an hour. Pick Up/Drop Off Stanley Road/Scotland Road.55 service From/to Netherton/Old Roan Train Station – Liverpool. Sir Thomas Street (Arriva) up to two buses an hour. Pick Up/Drop Off Stanley Road/Scotland Road.53 Great Homer Street. Service From/to Crosby – Liverpool. Queen Square (Arriva and Stagecoach) – up to six buses an hour. Pick Up/Drop Off Great Homer Street.Walton:310 service From/to Queen Square Bus Station – Maghull – Skelmersdale (Arriva) – up to two buses an hour. Pick Up/Drop Off Kirkdale Road/Stanley Road.345 Service From/to Queen Square Bus Station – Waddicar (Arriva) – up to two buses an hour. Pick Up/Drop Off Great Homer Street.20 Service From/to Kirkby Bus Station – Queen Square Bus Station (Stagecoach) – up to three buses an hour. Pick Up/Drop Off Kirkdale Road/Stanley Road

A free shuttle bus service will operate for supporters with accessible needs, between Sandhills Station at Sandhills Lane and Boundary Street, before and after matches. This service must be booked in advance by contacting the Accessibility Team at Everton on 0151 556 1878 (option 1, then 2, followed by 3).

The 918, 919, 929 and 939 shuttle buses, outlined above, also stop at stadium bus stops and Boundary St at Royal Crest Hotel, for those with limited mobility.

FERRIES

Mersey Ferries will once again be operating a special matchday cross river shuttle service, starting from 11am at Seacombe, with the final departure at 1.40pm. The stadium is a 30-minute walk from the Pier Head. For the return journey post-match, the cross river shuttle will commence at 5.50pm and operate until 7.50pm, allowing fans time to walk back from the stadium after the game.

Those travelling to the game via the ferry will be able to purchase a special Matchday Ferry Ticket.

WALKING, CYCLING AND SCOOTING

As the LDRS proved last week, a number of train stations including Moorfields, are well within 30 minutes walking distance for those who are able to. Road closures in place on matchdays on the surrounding streets will create a safe walking route for supporters on approach to the stadium.

Cycle parking stands are available for supporters to use at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. These are located along the dock wall inside the stadium site.

For those staying in Liverpool city centre during the event, E-scooters and E-bikes operated by Voi are available for hire throughout Liverpool and can be located and unlocked by downloading the Voi app.