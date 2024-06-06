Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The two-time BAFTA winning actor, who is filming a new BBC crime drama in Liverpool, was reportedly manhandled and dragged outside by security staff.

This is the moment Game of Thrones actor Sean Bean ended up in a scuffle with a bouncer after he allegedly refused to stop vaping in a Liverpool bar. The actor, 65, was seated in a booth at Tom Thumb in the city centre when the bouncer asked him to stop, it is claimed, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A fan, who had arrived 20 minutes earlier, said an exchange took place, and the star kept vaping despite being asked to cease. The onlooker said Bean left the bar, before returning ten minutes later - and that's when the scuffle, which was briefly filmed on a mobile phone camera, broke out.

The two-time BAFTA winning actor, 65, was reportedly enjoying a night off from filming new BBC crime drama, This City is Ours, in which he plays Liverpool crime boss Ronnie Phelan.

The onlooker at the Tom Thumb pub on Hardman Street said Bean was wrestled to the floor before being dragged out of the bar. The video appears to show Sean holding what looks like a vape pen.

The onlooker, 35, from Liverpool, said: "I was really surprised and pleased when I first looked up and saw him sitting there. I'm a huge fan - I love Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings. He's a great actor and I've not seen him there before. It was very exciting.

“Then it was really disappointing when the bouncer had to go over. At first I thought it was for a photo, but actually he was asking Sean Bean to stop vaping in the bar. Sean kept saying he could do what he wanted. To be honest he was being a right arsehole. The bouncers were just doing what they do for everyone else - it was totally fair enough.

Game of Thrones actor Sean Bean is embroiled in a scuffle in Liverpool Bar. Image: SWNS

"When he came back in he just started vaping again. They asked him to leave but he wouldn't. He was just clinging onto his chair. I was so shocked by the fight I couldn't move - my jaw just hit the floor. I was really saddened by his smugness. He really seemed to feel like he could do what he wanted."