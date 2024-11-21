Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a new weather warning for snow and ice ahead of Storm Bert hitting the UK.

Snow fell on Merseyside on Monday evening, with freezing temperatures, hail showers and icy conditions continuing throughout the week, causing mass delays and cancellations on four Merseyrail lines.

A yellow alert for ice ended at 10.00 on Thursday (November 21) however the Met Office has now issued a fresh warning for snow and ice, in force from 12.00pm on Thursday, until 10.00am on Friday, November 22.

According to the weather service, wintry showers and icy patches are expected on Thursday evening and overnight, with the risk of travel disruption and injuries from slips and falls. The yellow warning covers much of the country including all of Merseyside, Cheshire and Halton.

Snow on the Wirral on Tuesday (November 19). | LiverpoolWorld

Several alerts have been issued for Saturday (November 23), covering large swathes of the country - including an amber snow warning for parts of Scotland - as Storm Bert is expected to hit the UK over the weekend. Much of the North West is covered by a yellow alert for rain, however, Merseyside is currently excluded.

The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) also issued a series of cold weather alerts across England earlier this week, warning that freezing conditions are likely to have significant impacts across health and social care services.

An amber alert is now in place for the North West, including Merseyside, the North East, Yorkshire and Humber. East of England, East Midlands and West Midlands. A yellow alert has been issued for the South East, South West and London, and all alerts will be in place until 6.00pm on Saturday.

A cold weather alert has been issued by the UKHSA. | AFP via Getty Images

Five day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

⚠️ Thursday, November 21: Yellow weather warning for snow and ice. High of 5°C. Low of 2°C.

Yellow weather warning for snow and ice. High of 5°C. Low of 2°C. ⚠️ Friday, November 22: Yellow weather warning for snow and ice. High of 6°C. Low of 1°C.

Yellow weather warning for snow and ice. High of 6°C. Low of 1°C. 🌧️ Saturday, November 23: Heavy rain changing to cloudy. High of 13°C. Low of 10°C.

Heavy rain changing to cloudy. High of 13°C. Low of 10°C. 🌥️ Sunday, November 24 : Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals. High of 12°C. Low of 6°C.

: Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals. High of 12°C. Low of 6°C. 🌥️ Monday, November 25: Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals. High of 10°C. Low of 6°C.

