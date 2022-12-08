Liverpool are said to be chasing Jude Bellingham, but two pundits don’t fancy their chances of pulling off the transfer.

Graeme Souness and Rio Ferdinand agree Liverpool are set for bad news in the race to sign England star Jude Bellingham.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for Bellingham, who has caught the eye over recent years with Borrusia Dortmund, and his stock has only risen with superb performances at this winter’s World Cup with England.

“We don’t have enough time [to discuss his quality], he is fabulous and is destined to be a star,” Souness said, as cited by the Daily Mail. “He is getting a fantastic education at Dortmund, next year he will leave and the really big guys will come in, if it’s a bidding war between Man City and Real Madrid, it’s up to the boy where he ends up.

“You see everything a midfielder needs to have in him, wonderfully athletic, great size, it’s hard to pick a fault in him, I think he will be an absolute stars.

“I don’t think he will end up at Liverpool, unless they get new owners we can’t afford him. All the big guys will be after him.”

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand also thinks Liverpool could miss out, and to a Premier League rival.

Speaking about the midfielder, Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five podcast: “Bellingham yesterday, what he done, I’ve not seen a 19-year-old young midfielder come into a tournament and absolutely dominate defensively, retrieving the ball but then deciding the game with the right decision, right pass at the right time. It’s ridiculous. He’s an animal, animal.

“There’s no midfielders for England that I’ve seen in my lifetime doing what he’s doing, running Champions League games at the top level and running World Cup games for England, it’s a joke. He’s anything he wants to be, I’ve spoken to England coaches who had him in youth teams, he’s as good as he is a defensive midfielder as he is attacking midfielder, he can do it all.

“It’ll be interesting to see how his career pans out. Where’s he going? What’s his price now? What is Jude Bellingham’s price now? Where does he go now?

“Pep Guardiola’s signed a new deal, if they don’t win the Champions League this year, he goes there with a mindset ‘I am going to be the man that brings you the Champions League’ that’s how I think he’s moving, that’s how I think he rolls.