Liverpool look set to sanction another transfer exit this summer after seeing Darwin Nunez leave for Saudi Arabia

Liverpool have spent over £250m in the transfer market so far this summer but the club have done a good job balancing the books with a number of player exits.

Darwin Nunez is the latest player to leave Merseyside, with a three-year deal agreed to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. Liverpool will earn an initial £46m from his sale, which pushes the total earned from player exits to £171m.

It means the club’s net spend so far will be less than £100m as they seek to sign a new centre-back and Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak before the September 1 deadline.

Now the next departure from the club could accelerate with midfielder Harvey Elliott in talks to leave the club. The 22-year-old, who has played 147 times for the Reds, did a personal lap of honour at Anfield on Monday night after scoring in a 4-1 friendly win over Athletic Club.

There was some suggestions it could be the midfielder’s last appearance at Anfield, as he took the time to applaud all corners of the stadium.

Harvey Elliott future update as talks ramp up with RB Leipzig

“Leipzig want him, as revealed days ago. Concrete negotiations between the clubs are expected to follow once a verbal agreement is in place. Loan with option, obligation, or a permanent deal? Still open. Important: Elliott is keen to join Leipzig.”

Elliott has been with the Reds since 2021 after joining from Fulham. He made 28 appearances in all competitions last term as the Reds won the Premier League title. However, he started just six games, as Arne Slot used him to great effect off the bench for the most part.

He scored five goals and provided three assists. He has been linked with a possible exit for a number of months. Liverpool will sell him for £40m if a buy-back clause is agreed with the Reds to push for a £50m exit fee if a club is unwilling to agree to such a clause.

What Harvey Elliott has said on Liverpool future

Addressing his future at the club, Elliott said last month: “If I had it my way I would be here for the rest of my career, it's as simple as that. I love everything about the club, but at the same time I kind of need to be selfish and see what's best for me.

“I have big ambitions. I want to get in the World Cup squad. I want to keep being successful as a player. It's something I still need to review. I need to have a talk with everyone and review the situation. we have many new players who have come in so whether it blocks the path for me I'm not sure.

"It's something I need to have a look at and decide.”