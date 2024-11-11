David Coote has since been suspended by PGMOL following a bombshell video posted on social media.

Former Premier League referee Jeff Winter has had his say on David Coote’s decision-making during Liverpool’s latest win over Aston Villa. The Reds kept their winning streak ticking over at Anfield and took full advantage of Manchester City dropping points once again.

Liverpool are now five points clear of the reigning champions thanks to goals from Darwin Núñez and Mohamed Salah. Coote took charge of the clash on Merseyside and Winter has praised his decision to play the advantage in the lead up to Núñez’s goal. However, he has also criticised the decision not to book Leon Bailey, who barrelled through Salah on the break towards goal.

Since Liverpool’s latest win, Coote has been suspended by PGMOL following the emergence of a bombshell video on social media. The clip appears to show Coote firing derogatory comments towards Liverpool and former manager Jurgen Klopp in an expletive conversation with another man.

In the video, Coote appears to call Klopp a ‘German c***’ and ‘f***ing arrogant’ while also describing Liverpool as ‘sh**t’. The origin and authenticity of the video is not yet confirmed. However, a new update has quickly emerged and the referee has reportedly accepted that the viral footage is genuine, although he does not recall the context of the conversation filmed several years ago, according to The Mirror.

Following the Liverpool and Aston Villa clash, Winter dissected the decision made to allow Liverpool the advantage following Bailey’s challenge on Salah, which led to their opening goal, while also calling out the lack of ‘punishment’.

“Leon Bailey couldn't be sent off in the terms of the tackle, because if you're talking about denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity, he didn't deny an obvious goal scoring opportunity. He most certainly tried to. If the referee had blown the whistle, then he would have denied it. But the fact the referee was, on his toes on this occasion, he played the advantage,” Winter told Grosvenor Casino.

“Can you imagine the furore if the referee had blown up, then the ball ends up in the back of the net and they get a free kick? Alright, he gets a red card, but then they get a free-kick, 25/30 yards away from goal.

“It was good refereeing in this instance. He made the right decision in allowing the game to continue, because if it was a serious foul-play challenge, then there's an argument for not allowing the game to continue because the ball doesn't end up in the net, and then you've got 20 players brawling.

“But in not going back and cautioning him, he's got that one wrong. He might have been basking in the reflective glory of what a brilliant advantage Liverpool have scored because, as referees, there's nothing better than playing an advantage and the ball ends up in the net.

“But you mustn't abdicate your responsibilities. So, there’s a big plus for the referee in allowing Liverpool the advantage, but also a significant minus because, those sorts of challenges, the cynical ones, have got to be punished.”