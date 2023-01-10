Liverpool have been linked with two new midfielders this month

Liverpool are in talks to sign two new midfielders this month, according to journalist Jacque Talbot. The news comes after the club had recently been linked with a move for PSV’s Teun Koopmeiners.

Reports had previously claimed that the Reds were looking to add a third Dutchman to their squad following the arrival of Cody Gakpo, however Talbot has claimed they have turned their attentions elsewhere. His recent Twitter post read: “Told Atalanta will refuse to sell reported Liverpool target Teun Koopmeiners this window. Aiming for Europa [League] and have already sold off Ruslan Malinovskyi to Marseille. Hear been talks between Reds and Khephren Thuram of Nice – and Kouadio Kone of Borussia Monchengladbach, though.”

Since making his senior debut for Nice in 2019, Thuram has become a key member of the French team’s squad and has started 12 of their Ligue 1 matches so far this season, providing two assists. He has also impressed with 1.4 tackles per game and has 87.8 per cent pass completion so far this term. While only 21 years old and lacking experience, the 6 ft 4 midfielder could certainly add some much needed physicality and aggression to Liverpool’s team. It is unclear how much the Frenchman would cost the Reds, however Nice will see him as a huge asset and aren’t likely to part ways with him without a hefty price tag - with Transfermarkt currently valuing him at €25m.

Meanwhile, Kone is another highly-rated youngster that could be on his way to Anfield. The midfielder, who plays alongside Thuram in France’s youth squad, is being monitored by Liverpool as it looks increasingly likely he will leave Monchengladbach in the summer. The 21-year-old has received plenty of interest across Europe and was previously being watched by Newcastle United, while Paris Saint-Germain are now another club considering a move. However, the German outfit have reportedly slapped a £39m price tag on the former Toulouse star, with two-and-a-half years still remaining on his contract.

While it is unclear whether either player will join Liverpool as they continue to be linked with a long list of midfielders, Reds fans will be desperate to bring in a new face this month after a disappointing first half to the campaign. They could also see the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain go the other away as their contracts approach expiry.

