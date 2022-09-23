Trent Alexander-Arnold faces a battle to win a starting place for England, and Rio Ferdinand has been speaking about the Liverpool defender’s challenge.

It has been a tough season for Alexander-Arnold so far, with the usually reliable right-back struggling so far this term.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool, as a whole, have struggled defensively this season, and Alexander-Arnold has looked a liability, at times, though he certainly isn’t the only one in the back line.

Despite that, given his obvious talent, and his performances over recent years, he was still called up by Gareth Southgate for England’s Nations League fixtures this week.

And the debate over who Southgate should go with has intensified, especially as it pertains to Chelsea star James, who is often compared to Alexander-Arnold.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five podcast, Ferdinand has weighed in on the situation, backing James ahead of England’s clash with Italy: “This is a difficult one. We are going where we are right now. Reece James is ahead of Trent right now. If I’m a winger I look at who I don’t want to play against more out of the two of them and it would be Reece.

“I think physically he can match people defensively and going forward is ridiculous. Trent’s passing I would say arguably is better over varied distances but I think Reece will score more goals. He’s in there (the penalty area) so much.

“He would patrol the whole area on his own. You could play Trent there as well and he’d run it and both of them can come in here (central areas). That’s the one thing, he plays this position week in and week out. Trent plays more from the right-back area coming onto things.”