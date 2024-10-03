Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Liverpool star has made a bold claim over the future of three key players within Arne Slot's squad.

The future of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah continues to dominate the headlines as the Liverpool stars approach the final months of their current deals at Anfield.

Reds captain Van Dijk became an integral figure under former manager Jurgen Klopp and there was some speculation suggesting the Netherlands international could bring an end to an overwhelming successful seven-year spell at the club over the summer. However, the former Southampton and Celtic centre-back has remained part of the Reds squad under Arne Slot and has always insisted he is ‘calm’ over his future at Anfield.

Speaking to Sky Sports during the first month of the season, he said: “I'm very calm. The thing is, you know, I want to play the best season I can again. I want to be important and stay important for the club. Whatever happens next year I will see, you know, anything happen for a reason. That's how I see it. For now, there's been no changes in my situation, but I'm very calm about it, and there's no reason for me to start thinking for something else, because I have a whole season to play for still, and hopefully it will be a successful one.”

After links with a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League, there is perhaps more uncertainty over Salah’s future after the Egyptian forward suggested this season would represent his final year at the club in an interview he gave with Sky Sports following last month’s win at Manchester United. He said: "I had a good summer and had a long time to myself to try to stay positive because as you know, it's my last year at the club. I just want to enjoy it and I don't want to think about it. I feel like I'm free to play football and then we'll see what happens next year. I was coming to the game today thinking it could be the last time. Nobody at the club has spoken to me yet about a new contract so I just play this last season and then see at the end of the season. It's not up to me but nobody talk to me about a contract with the club. We'll see."

Alexander-Arnold is reportedly on the radar of Spanish giants Real Madrid as club stalwart Dani Carvajal also approaches the final months of his deal at the Bernabeu. League rivals Barcelona have also been mentioned as a possible suitors and the England international gave little away over his future recently as he suggested his only focus was on claiming more silverware with his boyhood club.

He said: "I have always said I want to captain the club. That is a goal of mine, whether that happens is out of my hands. I want to be a Liverpool player this season (as a minimum) is what I will say. The most important thing is always trophies. I want to win trophies. We were close to the title last season and we got a cup. The quadruple was on for a while I suppose. This season we are looking really good, it is still early days, but we need a lot of consistency. It will be difficult but we are looking to win as many trophies as we can."

However, as it stands, Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold will all be free to negotiate pre-contract agreements with clubs outside of England from January and can leave Anfield on free transfers at the end of the season. Losing one of the trio would be a massive blow for Slot and heading into next season without all three would leave the Reds head coach with a major rebuilding job ahead of his second year in charge. There could be some hope for Liverpool after one former player hinted his old club were making good progress in talks with the trio, describing discussions as ‘well on the way’.

Speaking during TNT Sports coverage of the Champions League win against Bologna, former Reds winger Steve McManaman said: “With the sporting director leaving and Jurgen leaving, it’s got to this limbo of sorts. But what’s helping Trent is the fact Virgil and Mo Salah are in the same predicament. There has been problem within the club so it hasn’t been sorted out earlier and hopefully it won’t be too hard for the three of them, in particular Trent as a young Scouser, and they can all sort it out amicably. I know they’ve all been talking and the club has been talking to the players, it’s well on its way but the club won’t say anything until everything is signed, sealed and delivered.”