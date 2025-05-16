Josh Finan stars in BBC's new drama, 'Waiting for the Out', currently filming in Liverpool.

Waiting For The Out has begun filming in Liverpool and Merseyside, starring one of Merseyside’s most-loved up-and-coming actors.

The six-part series is based on Andy West’s memoir The Life Inside. BAFTA nominated actor Josh Finan leads the cast as Dan, a philosopher who begins teaching a class of men in prison.

Wirral-born Finan is best known for playing Marco in The Responder, Diggsy in Netflix's Baby Reindeer and Gerry Adams in Say Nothing. The Wirral-born actor recently appeared in the latest series of Black Mirror alongside Peter Capaldi and James Nelson-Joyce.

Liverpool World readers described the actor as “great” and “a smashing bloke” with Finan saying that landing the role was a “real pinch me moment”.

While filming continues across Liverpool and its surrounding areas, we have put together a guide to everything we know about Waiting For The Out so far.

Josh Finan as Marco in The Responder. | BBC / Dancing Ledge

BBC Waiting For The Out plot

The new series sees Dan leads discussions about dominance, freedom, luck and other topics that have troubled philosophers for thousands of years – topics that gain a new meaning when seen through the prisoners’ eyes – both igniting passions and creating tension.

Through his work, Dan begins to dig deeper into his own past – growing up with a violent father (Kearns) who ended up in prison, as did his brother Lee (Stephen Wight) and uncle Frank (Daniels).

Dan took a different path, but his time working in a prison begins to make him worry, obsessively, that he belongs behind bars just like his father. As Dan’s personal crisis deepens, his actions begin to threaten both his own future, and his family’s.

Waiting For The Out cast. | BBC

BBC Waiting For The Out cast

Josh Finan (The Responder)

Gerard Kearns (The Day of the Jackal)

Samantha Spiro (Sex Education)

Phil Daniels (House of the Dragon)

Stephen Wight (Bergerac)

Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo (Rain Dogs)

Neal Barry (Rain Dogs)

Alex Ferns (Andor)

Francis Lovehall (A Thousand Blows)

Steven Meo (House of the Dragon)

Ric Renton (One Off)

Tom Moutchi (Gladiator II)

Nima Taleghani (Heartstopper)

Sule Rimi (The Day of the Jackal)

Charlie Rix (Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Jude Mack (Such Brave Girls)

Josh Finan in Netflix Black Mirror's Plaything. | Netflix

BBC Waiting For The Out filming locations

While all locations have not yet been revealed due to filming still taking place, we do know some of the spots involved in production of the new series:

FACT Liverpool

Various locations in Southport, including Chapel Street

Additional filming will take place across the Liverpool City Region which includes Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, St Helens, Knowsley & Halton.

Filming is still underway and a release date has not yet been revealed.

The series will be available on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.