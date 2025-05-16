James Nelson-Joyce, star of 'This City is Ours,' was spotted in Liverpool filming a new music video.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Liverpool’s hottest stars right now has been spotted filming at Blackstock Market’s new roof garden.

The Mediterranean-themed bar space is one of the largest roof terraces in Liverpool and officially opened in April, boasting space for 220 people. Now, it will feature in Jamie Webster’s brand-new music video, alongside James Nelson-Joyce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBC This City is Ours star was spotted on Blackstock’s roof garden on Wednesday night (May 14) alongside Hebron Tedros, who featured as Blink in the hit series.

James Nelson-Joyce, Hebron Tedros and Jamie Webster smile with a drink. | Blackstock Market

James Nelson-Joyce films Jamie Webster's latest music video at Blackstock Market. | Blackstock Market

James Nelson-Joyce on Blackstock's rooftop. | Blackstock Market

Sharing photos on Instagram, Blackstock Market said: “Was a pleasure having the incredibly talented Jamie Webster and James Nelson-Joyce and the rest of the team in tonight filming Jamie’s latest music video on our rooftop. Make sure you keep an eye out when it comes out to spot us!”

This City is Ours has also been renewed for a second series after season one took the city by storm.