BBC This City is Ours star James Nelson-Joyce films music video near Everton stadium
One of Liverpool’s hottest stars right now has been spotted filming at Blackstock Market’s new roof garden.
The Mediterranean-themed bar space is one of the largest roof terraces in Liverpool and officially opened in April, boasting space for 220 people. Now, it will feature in Jamie Webster’s brand-new music video, alongside James Nelson-Joyce.
The BBC This City is Ours star was spotted on Blackstock’s roof garden on Wednesday night (May 14) alongside Hebron Tedros, who featured as Blink in the hit series.
Sharing photos on Instagram, Blackstock Market said: “Was a pleasure having the incredibly talented Jamie Webster and James Nelson-Joyce and the rest of the team in tonight filming Jamie’s latest music video on our rooftop. Make sure you keep an eye out when it comes out to spot us!”
Jamie’s new video isn’t the only thing being filmed in Liverpool this week, with Sister Ray closing for filming of a new BBC series, Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha spotted filming in Netherley and Waiting For The Out shooting at FACT.
This City is Ours has also been renewed for a second series after season one took the city by storm.