BBC This City is Ours star James Nelson-Joyce films music video near Everton stadium

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 16th May 2025, 11:28 BST
James Nelson-Joyce, star of 'This City is Ours,' was spotted in Liverpool filming a new music video.

One of Liverpool’s hottest stars right now has been spotted filming at Blackstock Market’s new roof garden.

The Mediterranean-themed bar space is one of the largest roof terraces in Liverpool and officially opened in April, boasting space for 220 people. Now, it will feature in Jamie Webster’s brand-new music video, alongside James Nelson-Joyce.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The BBC This City is Ours star was spotted on Blackstock’s roof garden on Wednesday night (May 14) alongside Hebron Tedros, who featured as Blink in the hit series.

James Nelson-Joyce, Hebron Tedros and Jamie Webster smile with a drink.placeholder image
James Nelson-Joyce, Hebron Tedros and Jamie Webster smile with a drink. | Blackstock Market
James Nelson-Joyce films Jamie Webster's latest music video at Blackstock Market.placeholder image
James Nelson-Joyce films Jamie Webster's latest music video at Blackstock Market. | Blackstock Market
James Nelson-Joyce on Blackstock's rooftop.placeholder image
James Nelson-Joyce on Blackstock's rooftop. | Blackstock Market

Sharing photos on Instagram, Blackstock Market said: “Was a pleasure having the incredibly talented Jamie Webster and James Nelson-Joyce and the rest of the team in tonight filming Jamie’s latest music video on our rooftop. Make sure you keep an eye out when it comes out to spot us!”

- Subscribe to our free Liverpool World newsletter to get a round-up of the latest news, sports and food & drink.

Jamie’s new video isn’t the only thing being filmed in Liverpool this week, with Sister Ray closing for filming of a new BBC series, Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha spotted filming in Netherley and Waiting For The Out shooting at FACT.

This City is Ours has also been renewed for a second series after season one took the city by storm.

Related topics:LiverpoolBBCEvertonVideo
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice