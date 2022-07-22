The latest Liverpool transfer news, as the Reds continue their pre-season preparations for the 2022/23 campaign.

The summer transfer window has seen plenty of activity from Anfield so far, with Sadio Mane leaving for Bayern Munich and Darwin Nunez arriving at the club.

Fábio Carvalho also arrived from Fulham, with Jurgen Klopp aiming to recapture the Premier League title from Manchester City this campaign.

Reports still suggest Klopp eager to acquire a midfielder before the league season commences.

In light of this, here are the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours:

Liverpool target Brazilian youngster

Palmeiras player Endrick is now officially available on the transfer market after turning 16 years old, meaning his long-term admirers in Liverpool could make an approach.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news, stating the player has signed a professional contract at Palmeiras until 2025 with a £60m euros release clause.

Liverpool are said to have been in contact with Endrick’s team for a few months now so it will be interesting to see if they do finally make a move for the player.

Klopp eyes Nunes

Liverpool have contacted Sporting Lisbon over the signing of Matheus Nunes, with the player available for £45m, according to the Express.

This follows the news that Jude Bellingham will not be leaving Borussia Dortmund this year, leaving Klopp apparently turning his attention to the Portuguese midfielder.

The 23-year-old would add some youth to their midfield for the upcoming campaign and provide another well-needed option if Liverpool aim for the quadruple once more.

Oxlade-Chamberlain latest

The Irish Mirror have reported that West Ham may make a move for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after missing out on resigning Jesse Lingard, who joined Nottingham Forest instead.

The Englishman has struggled for game time the last few years at Anfield and after acquiring an injury in pre-season it seems his time is closing in Liverpool.

The 28-year-old is set to be available for around £10m and he would add experience to the Hammers’ midfield.