A time-lapse video by Ruth Bayes Videography shows St James in the City’s 250th birthday celebration evening held earlier this year.

A Grade II-listed Liverpool church is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.

St James’ Church in Toxteth welcomed worshippers from its completion in 1775 until its closure in 1974 - before reopening again in 2010 as St James in the City.

Since then, the church has done a lot of work with young people and held events such as picnics and firework displays to bring the community together, with attendance up by 18% from December 2023 to December 2024.

St James in the City’s community work mirrors the ministry of 19th century vicar Rev. Robert Hammond who, after arriving at St James’ Church in 1866, grew the congregation and Sunday school substantially and reached out to those in need.

A painting celebrating the church’s 250th birthday by Paris Pourbrishami. | Supplied

Paris Pourbrishami created a painting to celebrate the church’s 250th birthday, depicting Jesus walking with children.

Paris said: “Through lines, luminous colours, and textured forms, this piece seeks to reflect both the spiritual weight of His presence and the peace, joy, and light He brings into our lives. It is an expression of His love and the transformative power of His guidance.”

As part of the commemorations, St James in the City took part in the Diocese of Liverpool’s Slavery Truth Project - a creative and reflective initiative that supports churches in uncovering and responding to their historical connections to the Transatlantic Trade in enslaved Africans.

A group from the church, working with local artist Ali Harwood, engaged with artefacts in the building and researched local stories.

They have created a series of artistic responses which aim to reflect both the weight of the past and a commitment to justice today.

The group will be taking part in a poetry night at Ma Boyle’s at 20:00 on September 2.

A St James in the City spokesperson said: “We have found that the truth is far more murky than we often would like to admit, people can do wonderful things and horrific things at the same time.

“We hope to grow in humility and faithfulness to Christ as we reflect on our past, and seek God for the impact of this to be long lasting.”

St James in the City holds two Sunday services - a 10:30 service and a 16:00 service.